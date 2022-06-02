Final Fantasy XVI coming to PS5 in summer 2023

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for its hotly anticipated Japanese role-playing game (JRPG), Final Fantasy XVI.

The trailer dropped during PlayStation’s June State of Play presentation alongside confirmation of a summer 2023 release window for PS5.

In the three-minute footage, we see more of the game’s story, which follows Clive, the son of an archduke who embarks on a quest for revenge in the fantasy world of Valisthea. More of the action-RPG combat mechanics, as well as glimpses at classic Final Fantasy summons like Ifrit, Shiva, Bahamut and more, are also featured.

Notably, the game is being developed by Square Enix’s ‘Creative Business Unit III,’ the team behind the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Naoki Yoshida, the fan-favourite director of XIV, is a producer on XVI. In a PlayStation Blog post, Square Enix confirmed that Masayoshi Soken, the award-winning composer of the Final Fantasy XIV, is handling XVI‘s music.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see XVI again. The game was originally announced during the September 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase, with Square Enix promising that we’d see it again the following year. However, the whole year passed without a new trailer, with Yoshida confirming on December 27th that development had been delayed by about half a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next update was then promised for spring 2022.

The last mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series, XV, was released in November 2016. Alongside XVI, Square Enix is also working on the currently undated and untitled sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is expected to come to PS5, and Forspoken, a new IP releasing on PS5 this October.