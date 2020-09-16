Square Enix reveals Final Fantasy XVI, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on console

After months of rumours, Square Enix has officially unveiled Final Fantasy XVI.
The first new game shown during Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase, the Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, indicating it will come to PC as well.
For now, little is known about the story, characters and gameplay, other than the game being set in some new world. As previously rumoured, the team behind Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn are working on XVI. However, the game will be single-player RPG, not an MMORPG like XIV.
See the full trailer below:
Final Fantasy XV, the last mainline Final Fantasy game, released on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2016. The game had been in development for several years under the title of Versus XIII, and was originally announced back in 2006. As a result, XVI is the first new numbered single-player entry in the series to be revealed since then, given that XIV is a massively-multiplayer online game (MMO).
It’s worth noting that the currently-untitled second part of the episodic Final Fantasy VII Remake project is also in development and is expected to come to PS5. That said, it was not shown off during the PS5 Showcase.
Square Enix says more information on XVI will come in 2021.
Source: PlayStation
