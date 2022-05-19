The Weather Network launches Travel Planner, includes historical weather info for over 50 cities

The Weather Network has announced the launch of its new app Travel Planner. The tool launches in conjunction with French counterpart MétéoMédia. The Weather Network’s tool provides historical weather info to desktop, mobile browsers, and Android devices.

Travel Planner provides useful weather information for over 50 cities in 11 different countries. The tool features travel content curation to “inspire Canadians to explore the world.” The tool is utilizing 20 years of historical weather data, providing them to the user. This will help them determine when the most appropriate time of year is to travel to a certain destination.

With many destinations having unpredictable weather conditions, Travel Planner can assist travellers with avoiding historically rainy periods or more unsafe conditions altogether. Weather Source provides the available weather data. It’s also responsible for making local weather and climate data available around the world.

Travel Planner marks the first collaborative effort between the organization and Pelmorex Corp., the parent company of The Weather Network & MétéoMédia, since Pelmorex Corp. made a majority investment in Weather Source in 2019.

“As Canada’s most trusted source for weather information, we are continuing to innovate and deliver products that will help Canadians make smarter decisions,” said Sam Sebastian, the CEO of Pelmorex Corp, in a recent press release.

The Travel Planner tool also supports Air Canada and Aeroplan as partners. Their partnership includes a 100 percent share of the voice of the new travel content hub. Additionally, ad placement and sponsored content will be featured on The Travel Planner.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Newswire