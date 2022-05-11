Lenovo reveals some items from its upcoming Victoria Day sale

Lenovo Canada’s Victoria Day sales start on May 16th and last until June 5th. The company has already shared the dates of its promotions, along with the products that would be going on sale.

Check out the deals for yourself below:

Sneak Peek Week (May 16th-23rd):

Laptops starting under $400

55 percent off a ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop

35 percent off ThinkPad L15, ThinkBook, and ThinkPad E15 laptops

Up to 50 percent off electronics

Memorial Day Sale: Week 1 (May 23rd – 30th):

Over 25 percent off select Yoga Laptops

Save over $300 on Legion gaming laptops

Up to 60 percent off ThinkPad PCs

Up to 20 percent off Monitors

56 percent off Wicked Audio Reverb Bluetooth headphones

Memorial Day Sale: Week 2 (May 30- June 5):

Hourly Doorbusters on Monday May 30th:

9AM: 20 percent off an IdeaPad 3, 50% off a ThinkPad laptop

12 PM: 60 percent off a Lenovo backpack

3 PM: 50 percent off a popular ThinkPad X1 series laptop, Wireless mouse for $12.99

6 PM: 35 percent off Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

New Doorbusters beginning Friday include:

IdeaPad Gaming laptop and Legion gaming desktops

Gaming monitor

Blue Microphones Yeti Pro

Logitech MX Master wireless mouse

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online starting May 16th.

