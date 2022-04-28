Xbox and Bethesda announce Games Showcase on June 12

Even though E3 is cancelled this year, there’s still a lot of gaming news just around the corner.

Microsoft has confirmed plans to hold an Xbox and Bethesda games showcase on Sunday, June 12th at 1pm ET/10am PT. The event will feature announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and Microsoft’s partners.

Microsoft says the show will be available on Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and the event will offer “news and updates about games coming to Xbox this year and next, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.”

It’s likely the showcase will offer a glimpse at anticipated Bethesda titles like Starfield, along with Arkane’s Redfall, Undead Labs’ State of Decay 4 and maybe even The Initiative’s Perfect Dark.

Regarding other upcoming gaming events, Summer Game Fest is also set to return this year in June.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox