Samsung says it plans to release new foldable smartphones later this year

In a move that isn’t surprising, Samsung has confirmed during its Q1 2022 earnings call that it has plans to release a new generation of foldable smartphones later in 2022.

“We are currently all hands on deck regarding preparing the new foldable model scheduled for launch in the second half,” said a representative from the company during the call.

Samsung’s mobile vice-president Kim Sung-Koo also stated that the company plans to make foldable smartphones the “main column next to the Galaxy S series within our business.”

Given the success of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, it makes sense that Samsung is working on successors to both phones. The tech giant likely plans to reveal its new foldables — probably called the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — in August. Rumours regarding the Z Flip 3 have been sparse, but leaks regarding the Fold 4 have appeared at rapid rate recently. For example, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a design similar to the z Fold 3’s alongside a 108-megapixel camera, and, depending on who you believe, a built-in S Pen.

For more on Samsung’s 2021 foldable, check out Dean Daley’s review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Via: Android Authority