Save up to 80 percent with this week’s Top Deals at Best Buy Canada

If you’re like me, you put off replacing your screen protector for as long as possible, even if it’s damaged. Your patience has paid off, though. This week’s Best Buy Top Deals has a long list of screen protectors, cases, and chargers.

This is one of our biggest lists of the year so far, and there are plenty of incredible savings on offer. But our top deal has to be the Samsung 45W Fast Charging Wall Charger. At 50-percent off its regular price, it’s an easy recommendation.

Check out the full list below:

Phone cases

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+: $4.99 (save $25)

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro: $19.99 (save $10)

Samsung Smart Clear View Cover Case for Galaxy S21 FE: $34.99 ($14.99)

Samsung Smart Clear View Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra: $29.99 (save $30)

UAG Plasma Ice Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro: $29.99 (save $20)

Belkin UltraGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro: $29.99 (save $15)

Belkin UltraGlass Treated Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max: $29.99 (save $15)

Phone chargers & adapters

LBT 3-in-1 Charge & Protect Bundle for iPhone 12/12 Pro: $29.99 (save $20)

LBT 3-in-1 Charge & Product Bundle for iPhone 13 Pro: $29.99 (save $40)

Samsung 45W Fast Charging Wall Charger with USB-C Cable: $32.99 (save $32)

Samsung 25W Fast Charging Wall Charger: $12.99 (save $5)

Samsung USB-C to 3.5mm Headset Jack Adapter: $9.00 (save $4)

Smartwatches & wearables

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: $259.99 (save $140)

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker: $129.99 (save $40)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: $299.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $229.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch: $339.99 (save $130)

Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap: $299.99 (save $120)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker: $19.99 (save $8)

External storage

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive: $309.99 (save $90)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive: $429.99 (save $100)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive: $279.99 (save $60)

Mice and keyboards

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse: $49.99 (save $20)

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard: $39.99 (save $8)

Smart home

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation): $279.99 (save $50)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System: $599.99 (save $200)

TVs and monitors

Pioneer 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: $399.99 (save $130)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J): $2499.99 (save $100)

Acer 27″ FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: $199.99 (save $80)

PCs and laptops

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1899.99 (save $500)

HP 14″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $599.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $100)

Headphones and soundbars

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $249.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $119.99 (save $50)

Klipsch Cinema 800 800-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar w/ Wireless Surround 3 Rear Speakers: $1299.99 (save $350)

Drones

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller: $519.99 (save $50)

If there are any items at Best Buy that you’d love to see discounted, let us know and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for future deals!

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.