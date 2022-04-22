Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.

But before we get to May, here’s some of the programming coming at the end of April.

CBC Music Presents Junofest: Frequencies Showcase @8pm (streaming live) — April 29th

Sing Me A Song — April 29th

Aida’s Secrets — April 29th

My Tree — April 29th

Esi Edugyan: Out of the Sun, The CBC Massey Lectures — April 30th

May 1st

Hiccups & Hookups

The Six: Titanic’s Last Secrets

Prosecuting Evil

May 4th

Casual: Seasons 1 & 2

Writing with Fire

May 6th

CBC Music Presents Junofest: Jazz Showcase @ 8pm ET (Streaming live)

Rush: Beyond The Light Stage

CBX: Canadian Ballroom Extravaganza

May 11th

2022 Juno Songwriters’ Circle @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 12th

CBC Music Presents Junofest: Indigenous Nominee Showcase @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 13th

Trigger Point

CBC Music Presents Junofest: The Block Showcase @8pm ET

CBC Music Presents: The Intro on CBC TV @6pm ET

Gerry

Who The !@$$ Is Arthur Fogel?

Zarqa

May 14th

2022 Juno Opening Night Awards @6pm ET (Streaming live)

May 15th

The Junos Pre-Show with Tom Power on CBC TV @7pm ET

The 51st Annual Juno Awards on May 15th @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 20th

House of Maxwell

Twenties: Season 2

Image credit: CBC