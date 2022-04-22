fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2022

Casual, Twenties and the Junos will be hitting CBC Gem this May

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 22, 20227:07 PM EDT
CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.

But before we get to May, here’s some of the programming coming at the end of April.

  • CBC Music Presents Junofest: Frequencies Showcase @8pm (streaming live) — April 29th
  • Sing Me A Song — April 29th
  • Aida’s Secrets — April 29th
  • My Tree — April 29th
  • Esi Edugyan: Out of the Sun, The CBC Massey Lectures — April 30th

May 1st

  • Hiccups & Hookups
  • The Six: Titanic’s Last Secrets
  • Prosecuting Evil

May 4th

  • Casual: Seasons 1 & 2
  • Writing with Fire

May 6th

  • CBC Music Presents Junofest: Jazz Showcase @ 8pm ET (Streaming live)
  • Rush: Beyond The Light Stage
  • CBX: Canadian Ballroom Extravaganza

May 11th

  • 2022 Juno Songwriters’ Circle @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 12th

CBC Music Presents Junofest: Indigenous Nominee Showcase @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 13th

  • Trigger Point
  • CBC Music Presents Junofest: The Block Showcase @8pm ET
  • CBC Music Presents: The Intro on CBC TV @6pm ET
  • Gerry
  • Who The !@$$ Is Arthur Fogel?
  • Zarqa

May 14th

  • 2022 Juno Opening Night Awards @6pm ET (Streaming live)

May 15th

  • The Junos Pre-Show with Tom Power on CBC TV @7pm ET
  • The 51st Annual Juno Awards on May 15th @8pm ET (Streaming live)

May 20th

  • House of Maxwell
  • Twenties: Season 2

