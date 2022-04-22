Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.
But before we get to May, here’s some of the programming coming at the end of April.
- CBC Music Presents Junofest: Frequencies Showcase @8pm (streaming live) — April 29th
- Sing Me A Song — April 29th
- Aida’s Secrets — April 29th
- My Tree — April 29th
- Esi Edugyan: Out of the Sun, The CBC Massey Lectures — April 30th
May 1st
- Hiccups & Hookups
- The Six: Titanic’s Last Secrets
- Prosecuting Evil
May 4th
- Casual: Seasons 1 & 2
- Writing with Fire
May 6th
- CBC Music Presents Junofest: Jazz Showcase @ 8pm ET (Streaming live)
- Rush: Beyond The Light Stage
- CBX: Canadian Ballroom Extravaganza
May 11th
- 2022 Juno Songwriters’ Circle @8pm ET (Streaming live)
May 12th
CBC Music Presents Junofest: Indigenous Nominee Showcase @8pm ET (Streaming live)
May 13th
- Trigger Point
- CBC Music Presents Junofest: The Block Showcase @8pm ET
- CBC Music Presents: The Intro on CBC TV @6pm ET
- Gerry
- Who The !@$$ Is Arthur Fogel?
- Zarqa
May 14th
- 2022 Juno Opening Night Awards @6pm ET (Streaming live)
May 15th
- The Junos Pre-Show with Tom Power on CBC TV @7pm ET
- The 51st Annual Juno Awards on May 15th @8pm ET (Streaming live)
May 20th
- House of Maxwell
- Twenties: Season 2
