Develop Nova Scotia to bring high-speed internet to 400 homes through new deals with Eastlink and Bell

Develop Nova Scotia has signed contracts with Eastlink and Bell to bring high-speed internet to 400 homes and businesses in the province.

Eastlink will provide access to 66 homes and businesses in Annapolis Valley. The company is also working with Develop Nova Scotia to reach other areas in the province. Develop Nova Scotia says Eastlink will complete the project between November 2022 and January 2023.

Bell will bring the service to 333 homes and businesses in smaller areas and complete the project by December 2023.

Develop Nova Scotia, a provincial crown corporation, is working to bring high-speed internet projects across the province. It has already provided new or upgraded internet access to 60,000 locations.

“Together with our internet service provider partners, we are working hard to ensure projects underway are delivered on time and to identify solutions for the remaining homes and businesses,” Jennifer Angel, President and CEO of Develop Nova Scotia. “Thanks to this announcement with Bell and Eastlink, we are one step closer to our goal.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Develop Nova Scotia