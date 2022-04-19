Governments of Canada and Ontario announce $56 million investment for rural internet services

The governments of Canada and Ontario will collectively provide $56 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to 6,500 homes.

Funding will cover six projects in First Nation communities and homes in rural northern and southwestern Ontario.

The move is part of both governments initiatives to bring high-speed internet to residence across the province.

“Reliable high-speed internet allows us to learn, attend school and work remotely, and it allows small businesses to serve customers. But too many rural communities still do not have access to high-speed Internet,” Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister, said. “Broadband access is critical for our country’s economic growth and recovery, and our government is committed to making sure no community is left behind.”

The two governments also shared details Tuesday relating to a $1.2 billion funding announcement they collectively made in July 2021. The money will bring high-speed internet to nearly 280,000 rural Ontario households.

Bell received seven contracts totalling more than $173 million to bring high-speed internet to roughly 28,155 homes.

Cogeco was awarded five contracts valued at $23.8 million to bring internet to 4,482 households.

Digital Infrastructure Group received one contract worth $45 million to benefit 13,448 households.

Execulink Telecom was awarded one contract worth $3.6 million to benefit 656 homes.

Huron Telecommunications Co-operative received five contracts valued at roughly $4.5 million to bring high-speed internet to 897 households.

Keewaytinook Okimakanak received two contracts worth $59.4 million to benefit 3,242 households.

Matawa First Nations Management received one contract worth $62.6 million to benefit 689 households.

Mornington Communications received one contract valued at $11.6 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,390 homes.

Quadro Communications was awarded three contracts worth $3.8 million to benefit 558 homes.

Tuckersmith Communications received a contract worth $10.6 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,191 homes.

Vianet received $352,850 to help 117 homes.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada