Apple’s iPhone 14 could include front-facing camera upgrades

All four new iPhone models will reportedly feature autofocus and aperture updates

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Apr 19, 20222:44 PM EDT
iPhone 13 front-facing camera

Apple’s iPhone 14 series could feature a few long-overdue updates to the smartphone’s front-facing FaceTime camera.

According to a recent tweet from often-reliable KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all four upcoming iPhone 14 models will feature an autofocus update and a larger aperture (current front-facing iPhone cameras feature a fixed focus system).

These changes will likely improve the quality of the smartphones’ Portrait and Cinematic modes, and could even upgrade the performance of FaceTime/video calling apps in terms of depth-of-field and overall image quality.

Previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a hole-punch/pill-like camera cutout design. It’s also believed that there will be no mini version of the iPhone 14. Leaked iPhone 14 series case schematics hint that we’ll see two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones in 2022.

We’ll likely learn more about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series as we get closer to the tech giant’s annual fall hardware event.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac 

