Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets April security update later this month

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE will soon get its April security update, alongside One UI 4.1.

While the smartphone will receive the update today in other countries, Canadians will have to wait until later this April to get the update. According to Fido’s update schedule, the update won’t hit Canadian users until April 26th. However, Koodo’s update schedule says that the update will land on April 19th instead.

This means S20 FE users will have to wait until later this month for the update, and it might depend on what carrier you’re using.

Weirdly, Telus’ and Rogers’ update schedules don’t mention that the S20 FE is receiving any updates in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the carriers’ sub-brands update schedules are correct, but we’ll have to wait until later this month to find out.

Source: Fido, Koodo