Apple Watch blood pressure tracking features reportedly delayed to 2024

Rumours regarding the Apple Watch featuring a blood-pressure monitoring tool have been swirling since before the wearable was even released, and it appears those eagerly anticipating the functionality will be forced to wait a little longer.

Several rumours from last year indicated that blood-pressure monitoring could arrive alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 last fall, but those rumours didn’t turn out to be accurate. Now, a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests blood-pressure monitoring might not make its way to Apple’s wearable until 2024.

Bloomberg says that Apple is experiencing difficulties with the monitor’s accuracy.

The report goes on to say the Apple Watch might not be capable of recording specific blood-pressure readings and that instead, could alert users about hypertension and suggest contacting their doctor.

Like blood-pressure tracking functionality, rumours surrounding blood sugar monitoring and the Apple Watch have been circulating for years. Gurman says this feature is likely still several years away and there’s currently no rumour regarding its target release date.

Apple’s upcoming watchOS 9 update is expected to feature refreshed older Watch Faces, expanded women’s health functionality, and a better low-power mode.

Source: Bloomberg Via: 9to5Mac