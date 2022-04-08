Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4 to sport physical fingerprint scanner, again

Later this year, Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4, the successors to its 2021 foldable flagships, the Galaxy Flip 3 and Fold 3. New rumours regarding Samsung’s 2022 foldable are now surfacing.

According to BusinessKorea, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 will not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and instead will sport a side-mounted scanner.

Samsung reportedly won’t implement the fingerprint scanner in its foldable because it believes the side-mounted scanner offers a better user experience.

Previous rumours indicated that the Flip 4 and Fold 4 would include an in-display, but that was based on a patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4. However, the foldable smartphones will likely launch in either August or September.

Source: BusinessKorea Via: SamMobile