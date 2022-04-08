Apple chipmaker TSMC reports record Q1 results

Lockdowns and supply chain issues didn’t stop TSMC, the company that makes chips for Apple and other tech companies, from having a record first quarter.

The Taiwanese manufacturer released a one-page report showing a 35 percent increase in Q1 revenue year-over-year, as reported by 9to5Mac.

The company reported revenue of just over $491 billion between January and March 2022, up from the $362.4 billion reported at the same time last year.

According to Bloomberg, the company was able to workaround lockdowns in the country and change production schedules to address ongoing supply issues.

TSMC will release a detailed report later this month.

Source: 9to5Mac and Bloomberg