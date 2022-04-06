42 new EV chargers to land on the streets of Durham, Ontario by November

Natural Resources Canada has announced a new $201,499 investment that will enable the installation of 42 EV chargers across the Regional Municipality of Durham in Southern Ontario.

The investment, which was funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, was supported by The Regional Municipality of Durham, Municipality of Clarington, Township of Scugog, Town of Whitby and Trent University Durham, bringing the total investment to $541,736.

This follows a recent $2 million investment by the Ontario Department of Natural Resources that aims to add 340 new EV chargers across the province.

According to Natural Resources Canada’s news release, the 42 new EV chargers should be available and functioning by November 2022. “We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Durham, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, in a press statement.

The power output of these chargers is currently unknown. A $540,000 investment for 42 chargers comes out to be about 12,800 per charger, so the chargers will likely be L2 (Level 2) ones that operate at 208-240 V and supply 3 kW to 19 kW of AC power.

Source: Natural Resources Canada