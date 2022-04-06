Google to build cable across Pacific Ocean to connect Canada and Asia

Google has introduced a new cable that will connect Canada with the continent of Asia.

Topaz is a subsea cable that will run through Vancouver and Port Alberni B.C. to Mie and Ibaraki in Japan.

The company says the cable will go into service in 2023, delivering low-latency access to various functions and increasing network providers in both regions.

The cable is as wide as a garden hose and will have 16 fiber pairs to deliver a capacity of 240 Terabits a second. Google will include support for Wavelength Selective Switch (WWS).

This is the first trans-Pacific cable on the West Coast. Google has consulted and partnered with various Indigenous groups as the cable will be built alongside traditional territories.

Google has invested in several subsea cable projects, including one connecting the U.S and France.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google