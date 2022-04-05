Here’s an ultra pretty Unreal Engine 5 demo from Vancouver’s The Coalition

Epic Games has officially launched Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), the latest version of its ubiquitous game development engine.

The launch came during Epic’s April 5th ‘State of Unreal’ stream. As part of the presentation, Vancouver’s The Coalition, the Xbox-owned studio behind the recent Gears of War titles, has unveiled a tech demo to showcase the engine’s capabilities on Xbox Series X.

The demo, titled “The Cavern,” features brief looks at various technical elements, including real-time lighting and reflections, character rendering, open-world visuals and cinematics. The most significant part of the demo features a man fleeing from a creature in a dark cave.

Of course, this is a highly polished short tech demo, not an actual game. Still, the photorealistic visuals are extremely impressive, especially since this is so early in UE5’s life cycle. A more tech jargon-filled breakdown of The Cavern can be found on Xbox’s blog.

Other news that came out of the State of Unreal show includes confirmation that Crystal Dynamics, the lead developer of 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, is working on a new Tomb Raider game on UE5.