Samsung patched a vulnerability in February that gave hackers access to your smartphone

Up until February, Samsung phones were vulnerable to a security flaw that could allow hackers to gain access to your device.

According to the Mobile Application Security Testing tool’s maker Kryptowire, a newly found vulnerability, ‘CVE-2022-22292,’ affects all Samsung smartphones running Android 9 to Android 12. Kryptowire says that once a device is infected, hackers can delete all the user data from the smartphone, make phone calls, install and uninstall apps, and even weaken the device’s overall security, leaving it vulnerable to more attacks.

Kryptowire reported the vulnerability to Samsung on November 27th, 2021, and subsequently, a “high” severity rating was given to the vulnerability.

Android 9 to Android 12 running devices have a pre-installed phone app that has been labelled an “insecure component.” The component has system privileges, and bad apps can use the component to perform admin-level operations without user authorization.

KryptoWire adds that Samsung patched the vulnerability in February 2022 as part of its ongoing Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. Samsung smartphone users are advised to make sure that their device has received the February security update.

Source: KryptoWire Via: AndroidAuthority