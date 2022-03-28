Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in April 2022

Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In April, Prime members can snag the following eight games for free, as shared by ‘Patrickpete’ on RedFlagDeals:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition

EvasionNanotale Typing Chronicles

Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Guild of Ascension

House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

NeighborvilleTurnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

You still have time to grab games like Madden NFL 22 until March 31st, and Surviving Mars, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, looK INside, The Stillness of the Wind, Crypto Against All Odds and Pesterquest until April 1st.

It’s worth noting that Amazon Prime Gaming’s April catalogue isn’t live yet. The games will be available to download starting April 1st.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year and gives you access to several free games every month.

Via: RedFlagDeals