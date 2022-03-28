Rogers launches commercial 5G standalone network

Toronto-based telecom giant Rogers has launched the first commercially available 5G standalone network in Canada.

Customers with compatible devices, such as the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, can connect to the network. The new network allows for more advanced wireless capabilities, such as ultra-low latency, network slicing and mobile edge computing.

Ericsson serves as the network partner.

The launch comes after completing its standalone core network rollout and its 5G standalone device certification.

“This milestone underscores our ongoing leadership in 5G and will bring immediate benefits to customers by increasing coverage, scalability and availability, and improving network response times, enabling a world of new use cases and applications,” Jorge Fernandes, chief technology officer at Rogers, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers