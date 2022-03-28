Apple to reduce iPhone SE, AirPod production by the millions: report

Apple is set to scale back iPhone and AirPod production, according to the South Korean publication Nikkei.

Per the outlet, the ongoing Ukraine crisis and rising inflation are the reasons for the cutback. Specifically, Nikkei says Apple will produce 20 percent fewer iPhone SE handsets (roughly two to three million) next quarter, and over 10 million fewer AirPods for the rest of 2022.

It’s worth noting that renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities tweeted that 2022 iPhone SE shipments will fall between 15 and 20 million units, down from 25 to 30 million. According to Kuo, demand for the phone is “lower than expected,” and he pointed to the phone’s ready availability on Apple’s website as “one of the proofs” of this.

Apple launched the newest iPhone SE model earlier this month — for more on the entry-level smartphone, check out our review.

Via: Reuters, Nikkei