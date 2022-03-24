You can now search your Twitter DMs for keywords

Twitter is making it easier for users to search for specific messages in their inboxes.

The social media giant announced users can now use the search bar in their inbox to search for messages using specific keywords and names.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs… Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

Searching using a specific name or keyword brings up people, groups, and direct messages that match the search.

The feature is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

A comment on Twitter’s support page indicates web users who can’t use the feature at this time will be able to soon as the feature continues to roll out.

Source: @TwitterSupport