You can now search your Twitter DMs for keywords

The update is available on the web and mobile devices

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Mar 24, 202212:20 PM EDT
Twitter is making it easier for users to search for specific messages in their inboxes.

The social media giant announced users can now use the search bar in their inbox to search for messages using specific keywords and names.

Searching using a specific name or keyword brings up people, groups, and direct messages that match the search.

The feature is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

A comment on Twitter’s support page indicates web users who can’t use the feature at this time will be able to soon as the feature continues to roll out.

Source: @TwitterSupport

