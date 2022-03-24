OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in Canada on March 31st

OnePlus is finally bringing its 2022 flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to North America on March 31st.

If you’re considering buying the device, there’s already a plethora of coverage online, but it packs a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, three Hasselblad branded cameras and a large 6.7-inch adaptive 120Hz display.

There’s no North American price yet; we’ll need to wait until the pre-orders go live on the 31st to get specifics. However, it costs 4699 Yuan in China, which is roughly $926 CAD. Last year the OnePlus 9 Pro was priced at $1,169 in Canada, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the OnePlus 10 Pro is priced somewhere between that old price and the converted Chinese price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available after the OnePlus launch event on March 31st at 10am ET/1pm PT.

The phone is likely to be solid, but OnePlus has been spiralling over the past year and a half as it merges with Oppo publically. The company also fumbled the rollout of Android 12. OnePlus is working to remedy this, but the OnePlus 10 Pro’s North American release will likely determine a lot about the press and the public’s attitude towards the company for the next year or more.

Stay tuned for our full review of the OnePlus 10 Pro soon.

Image credit: OnePlus