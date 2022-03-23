Telus uses 5G to bring ultra-fast internet speeds to rural communities for the first time

Telus is bringing faster internet speeds to rural communities in Western Canada.

The company utilizes its Smart Hub technology and 5G network to provide internet speeds up to 100 Mbps in 60 communities across B.C. and Alberta by year’s end. The communities of Leduc, Alberta and Terrace, B.C. currently have access.

Homes in these communities will be the first in Canada to access this internet speed, which is four times faster than the internet currently available through 4G networks.

“No matter where you live, you should have access to fast, reliable and secure wireless and internet services,” Zainul Mawji, president of home solutions and customer excellence, said.

The company uses a 5G powered fixed wireless connection to deliver internet speeds. Telus is the first Canadian company to use 5G to bring rural households with internet speeds up to 100Mbps.

“It’s an innovation that bridges digital divides and ensures people in remote communities have the same online access as those living in urban areas,” Mawji said.

Source: Telus