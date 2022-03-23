PlayStation is rolling out a new system update for PS5 and PS4 consoles

Sony is now rolling out its next system update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

One of the new features is ‘Pro Tips,’ which are cards in the Control Center that offer hints like how to pin videos and apps to your screen while you play, apply game presets and share your screen with friends.

The PlayStation mobile app is also getting new Remote Play enhancements. According to PlayStation’s blog post, PS App users will be able to join or create open and closed parties through the app. That said, it’s unclear how new this feature is as I’ve joined parties through the PS App several times over the past few months. Additionally, PlayStation says it’s easier to access your friends, parties and messaging features with the PS App’s user interface.

The PS Remote Play app also gets a dark mode based on your smartphone’s settings. Further, Sony added more Screen Reader languages on iOS and Android, including Portuguese (both Brazil and Portugal), Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai and Chinese (traditional and simplified).

That’s it for this update, but PlayStation says it plans to bring variable refresh rate (VRR) support to the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR automatically changes the refresh rate of the connected display to match the console’s output. According to the PlayStation Blog post, VRR eliminates issues like screen tearing or frame rate pacing issues and results in crisper graphics and reduced input lag. You can also apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it, which could improve the video quality of some games.

When this feature gets closer to release, PlayStation says it will send out a list of all fully compatible games. It’s important to note that the update is currently causing connectivity issues for some players with a PS Plus subscription.

Finally, in the U.S and U.K., PlayStation is enabling a Voice Command preview that lets users open games, apps, settings and control media playback via voice (in English only). It’s unclear if this feature will eventually come to Canada.

