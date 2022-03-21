fbpx
News

iPhone SE (2022) features a 10 percent bigger battery than its predecessor

The new iPhone SE received a 5.5/10 repairability score

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 21, 20222:16 PM EDT
0 comments

Apple’s recently released iPhone SE (2022) isn’t very different from its predecessor. That said the new instalment offers a few notable hardware improvements, including an iPhone 13-like glass back and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.

While Apple says that the 3rd-gen iPhone SE features better battery life, we didn’t know for sure how much bigger the battery is. Now, courtesy of PBKreviews, we know that the new iPhone SE features a 2,018 mAh battery, 10.81 percent bigger than the iPhone SE (2020)’s 1,821 mAh battery.

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Display

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic

RAM

4GB

3GB

Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

148g

148g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 15

iOS 13

Battery

1821mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

GSM/HSPA/LTE

Sensors

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

March 18, 2022

April 15, 2020

Misc

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

Apple’s website says that the 2022 SE offers up to two hours more video playback than the 2020-released iPhone SE.

Apart from the battery, PBKreviews‘ video dives deep into the iPhone SE (2022) internals and its repairability, giving it a 5.5/10 repairability score, owing mainly to the inability to interchange parts between the 2020 and 2022 devices.

iFixit should be out with its teardown of the new device in a couple of days, and we’ll likely see a few more differences between the two generations of iPhone SE smarpthone.

Learn more about how the new iPhone SE compares to its 2020-released predecessor here.

Image credit: PBKreviews

Source: PBKreviews

Comments