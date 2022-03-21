iPhone SE (2022) features a 10 percent bigger battery than its predecessor

Apple’s recently released iPhone SE (2022) isn’t very different from its predecessor. That said the new instalment offers a few notable hardware improvements, including an iPhone 13-like glass back and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.

While Apple says that the 3rd-gen iPhone SE features better battery life, we didn’t know for sure how much bigger the battery is. Now, courtesy of PBKreviews, we know that the new iPhone SE features a 2,018 mAh battery, 10.81 percent bigger than the iPhone SE (2020)’s 1,821 mAh battery.

iPhone SE (2022) iPhone SE (2020) Display 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM 4GB 3GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g 148g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 15 iOS 13 Battery 1821mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE Sensors Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date March 18, 2022 April 15, 2020 Misc Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red Colours: Black, White, Product Red

Apple’s website says that the 2022 SE offers up to two hours more video playback than the 2020-released iPhone SE.

Apart from the battery, PBKreviews‘ video dives deep into the iPhone SE (2022) internals and its repairability, giving it a 5.5/10 repairability score, owing mainly to the inability to interchange parts between the 2020 and 2022 devices.

iFixit should be out with its teardown of the new device in a couple of days, and we’ll likely see a few more differences between the two generations of iPhone SE smarpthone.

Learn more about how the new iPhone SE compares to its 2020-released predecessor here.

Image credit: PBKreviews

Source: PBKreviews