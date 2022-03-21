iPhone SE (2022) features a 10 percent bigger battery than its predecessor

Apple’s recently released iPhone SE (2022) isn’t very different from its predecessor. That said the new instalment offers a few notable hardware improvements, including an iPhone 13-like glass back and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.
While Apple says that the 3rd-gen iPhone SE features better battery life, we didn’t know for sure how much bigger the battery is. Now, courtesy of PBKreviews, we know that the new iPhone SE features a 2,018 mAh battery, 10.81 percent bigger than the iPhone SE (2020)’s 1,821 mAh battery.
iPhone SE (2022)
iPhone SE (2020)
Display
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
Apple A15 Bionic
Apple A13 Bionic
RAM
4GB
3GB
Storage
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
Weight
148g
148g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 15
iOS 13
Battery
1821mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE
Sensors
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
March 18, 2022
April 15, 2020
Misc
Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red
Colours: Black, White, Product Red
Apple’s website says that the 2022 SE offers up to two hours more video playback than the 2020-released iPhone SE.
Apart from the battery, PBKreviews‘ video dives deep into the iPhone SE (2022) internals and its repairability, giving it a 5.5/10 repairability score, owing mainly to the inability to interchange parts between the 2020 and 2022 devices.
iFixit should be out with its teardown of the new device in a couple of days, and we’ll likely see a few more differences between the two generations of iPhone SE smarpthone.
Learn more about how the new iPhone SE compares to its 2020-released predecessor here.
Image credit: PBKreviews
Source: PBKreviews