Apple online services like iMessage, iCloud and Apple Music are currently down

It looks like Apple’s online services are down, according to Down Detector.

The outage includes platforms like Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Maps, iTunes, the App Store and more. The tracking website indicates that the issues started occurring after 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT.

Users attempting to access those services will need to wait until servers go back up.

Apple’s Support Twitter account has yet to tweet anything official, but several people have sent tweets to the account complaining about the outage. Additionally, Apple’s official support page indicates several of its platforms are experiencing issues.

In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down.

Source: Down Detector