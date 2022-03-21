Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro finally get March security update and Pixel Feature Drop

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google’s two latest flagships, have been the victim of late Android updates te past few months. The March Pixel patch and feature drop hit devices from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 5a back on March 7th, but now the update is finally coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Fido’s update schedule previously said that the update would hit the Pixel 6 series on March 21st, but the Rogers sub-brand seems to have removed the Pixel 6 from the list. Despite the removal, Pixel 6 users in Canada are reportedly receiving the update.

The March security patch comes paired with the most recent Pixel Feature Drop.

The Pixel Feature Drop includes the following features:

Live Caption during phone calls no longer requires you to talk. Instead, you can read what the other person says and type back a response. Google Assistant will read out your typed responses to the other person(s) on the call.

You can host YouTube watch parties all on your phone.

You can share apps with live sharing for Google Duo using only your phone.

English speakers using Messages can now convert typed words into colorful stickers.

The At A Glance widget will now tell you battery levels for Bluetooth-connected devices, reminders to turn off alarms the day before a holiday, and earthquake alerts.

There is also a new standalone battery widget that gives you battery information for your phone and connected devices.

Three new wallpapers are available in the Curated Culture collection, this time celebrating International Women’s Day.

Night Sight now works right within the Snapchat app.

Interpreter Mode within Live Translate can translate face-to-face conversations in Spanish, Italian, and French right on your phone. All translations stay on-device. Try it by saying, “Hey Google, be my [Spanish/French/Italian] interpreter.”

Your phone can now identify Spanish in videos and translate it automatically into English, French, Italian, German, and Japanese (but it’s still in beta).

The Recorder app can now transcribe Italian and Spanish.

Assistant Quick Phrases are available in Spanish, Italian, and French

Google says this is Android version 12.1 and is apparently a stable version of Android 12L. Android 12L mainly focuses on foldables and other large-screen devices but is currently only available on Pixel handsets.