Get 2GB additional data per month for six months with Lucky Mobile

Bell-owned Lucky Mobile’s latest St. Patrick’s Day flash sale offers customers an extra 2GB of data per month for the next six months.

The offer is only available to new customers who activate a $35/mo or higher plan. Eligible plans include:

$35/mo plan with 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting

$40/mo plan with 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting

$50/mo plan with 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

$60/mo plan with 15.5GBdata, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

$70/mo plan with 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

This promotion ends on March 21st. If you want to redeem this offer online, you need to order a SIM card between now and March 21st and then activate it by April 22nd.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: Lucky Mobile