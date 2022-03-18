Chatr flash sale offers 4GB bonus data per month for four months

Rogers’ flanker Chatr is running a flash sale for Holi offering 4GB of bonus data per month.

Those who activate a Chatr ‘Talk, Text & Data’ plan that costs $35/mo or more will get the data bonus. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or the plan changes before the end of the four months.

The flash sale runs until March 21st, which means customers only have a short time to claim the deal.

Chatr’s eligible plans are below:

$70/mo 20GB + 4GB bonus with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$60/mo 15GB + 4GB bonus with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$50/mo 10GB + 4GB bonus with Unlimited Canada/U.S. Talk

$40/mo 4.5GB + 4GB bonus with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

$35/mo 2.5GB + 4GB bonus with Unlimited Canada-wide Talk

It’s worth noting that customers can also get an additional 500MB of monthly data if they sign up for Chatr’s auto-pay service. All plans come with unlimited text to Canada, the U.S., and international, call display, call forwarding, and group calling.

You can learn more about the flash sale on Chatr’s website.