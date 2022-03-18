Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) is now available in Canada

After a week of being up for pre-order, Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) is now available. The antique-looking iPhone starts at $579 for the base model with 64GB.

The smartphone is available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways.

The iPhone SE (2022) features the same 4.7-inch iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor and sports the popular physical Touch ID Home Button. This year’s SE features the iPhone 13 series’ A15 chip, 5G connectivity and new software-powered camera features.

Below is the 3rd-gen iPhone’s pricing:

If you want to know more about the iPhone SE (2022)’s Canadian carrier pricing, check it out here. You can also learn more about the iPhone SE in Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the smartphone.

Alongside the iPhone SE 2022, the Green iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro are also now available in Canada.

