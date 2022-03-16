Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project was Netflix’s third-biggest original movie launch

Netflix says The Adam Project, starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds, landed the service’s third-largest original film launch to date.

Per the streamer, the sci-fi movie racked up 92.4 million hours viewed for the week between Friday, March 11th and Sunday, March 13th. For context, the only Netflix movies to boast a larger opening weekend were Red Notice (co-starring Reynolds) with 149 million hours and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (111 million hours).

It’s important to note that it’s always difficult to gauge just how well a Netflix original is performing, given that Netflix uses unorthodox metrics like “hours viewed.” That’s because the company isn’t required to disclose ratings in the same way that TV networks or film studios with theatrical releases are. While third-party sites like Nielsen attempt to track such data, the majority of what they collect comes from the U.S., which, of course, doesn’t account for the 100-plus other countries in which Netflix is available.

In any event, it’s not hard to see why a Ryan Reynolds-led film, especially one that’s family-friendly like The Adam Project, would be a hit with audiences. Filmed in Vancouver, The Adam Project follows a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and Catherine Keener co-star.

Notably, The Adam Project marks Reynolds’ second film with Montreal-born director Shawn Levy, following their collaboration on last year’s hit Fox comedy Free Guy. On top of that, it was reported last week that Reynolds and Levy will re-team for the currently untitled third Deadpool film, which is being produced by Marvel Studios.

Levy also serves as producer on Netflix’s massively popular Stranger Things, the fourth season of which premieres on May 27th.

Image credit: Netflix

Via: The Hollywood Reporter