Here are the game trailers shown off at PlayStation’s March State of Play

Sony’s latest State of Play showcased a variety of games created by Japanese studios. Some of these trailers were for titles that we’ve already seen gameplay of like Forspoken and Ghostwire Tokyo, but we saw some new gameplay footage as well.
Here are the new trailers:
Exoprimal (PS4, PS5)
Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) — March 25th release date
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, PS4) — March 18th release date
Forspoken (PS5) — October 25th release date
Gundam Evolution (PS5, PS4) — Coming 2022
GigaBash (PS5, PS4) — Coming early 2022
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS4, PS5) — Coming 2022
Trek to Yomi (PS4, PS5) — Spring 2022
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS4, PS5) — Coming 2022
Returnal – Ascension (PS5)
The DioField Chronicle (PS4, PS5) — Coming 2022
Valkyrie Elysium (PS4, PS5) — Coming 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ve_JJ5uH72A