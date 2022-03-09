Check out Best Buy’s latest list of Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of weekly Top Deals discounts several 4K TVs and monitors along with a bunch of headphones, wearables and smart home tech.
Check out the deals below:
TVs
- Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50TU7000FXZC): $649.99 (regularly $699.99)
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (65NANO80UPA) – 2021: $1,049.99 (regularly $1,499.99)
- Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN65LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $1,999.99 (regularly $2,099.99)
- Insignia 32-inch 720p HD LED TV (NS-32D310CA21) – 2020: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Sony X85J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD55X85J) – 2021: $999.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
Laptops
- ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050): $1,499.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
- HP 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Nightfall Black (AMD Ryzen 7 5700U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): $1,149.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (AMD Ryzen R7 5800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GTX 1650/Win 11): $1,299.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- ASUS C523 15.6-inch Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $259.99 (regularly $429.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop (Mid-2017) – Intel Core i5-2.3GHz – 8GB RAM – 128GB SSD [Refurbished]: $689.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
PCs
- Apple iMac (MHK03LL/A) 21.5-inch Intel Core i5 Dual-Core 7th Gen 2.3GHz Computer: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- HP Pavilion 24-inch All-in-One Desktop – White (Intel i5-10400T/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10): $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15CE Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070/Windows 10): $2,299.99 (regularly $2,399.99)
- ASUS Vivo AiO 24-inch All-in-One PC (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $629.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC (Intel i7 11700F/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX3060 Ti): $2,149.99 (regularly $2,399.99)
Headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones with MagSafe Charging Case: $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $279.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Sony WF-C500 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card – Black/Green: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – White: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
Wearables
- Razer Anzu Smart Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses – Square: $139.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $579.99 (regularly $879.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap -Black/White: $379.99 (regularly $419.99)
- Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Light Gold/Dust Rose: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep: $209 (regularly $299)
Smart home
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $239.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $34.97 (regularly $49.97)
- Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $369.99 (regularly $439.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat – Charcoal: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa – Sandstone: $84.99 (regularly $129.99)
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy