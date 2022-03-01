CIRA looking to fund internet projects with $1 million in grants

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has opened its latest round of funding for internet projects.

The not-for-profit, which manages the .ca domain, is offering $1 million in grants to not-for-profits, Indigenous communities, charities, and researchers.

Projects should either align with infrastructure, cyber security, digital literacy projects, or community leadership to be eligible for funding. Grants are available up to $100,000. One grant valued at $250,000 is also available.

The company is encouraging applicants from Nothern Canada, the Prairies, the Maritimes, and Quebec to apply so funding can reach underserved communities in those areas.

CIRA will prioritize projects aimed at students, rural, Northern, and Indigenous communities.

Applications are due by April 13th at 2pm ET/11am PT.

For more details, visit CIRA’s information page here.

Image credit: CIRA

Source: CIRA