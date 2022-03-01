Disney’s Turning Red Panda Mei is touring Canada

Walt Disney Studios Canada has announced a new Canadian tour for the company’s upcoming movie Turning Red. A life-size replica of Panda Mei is touring Canada.

Get ready for the Turning Red Canadian Tour!🇨🇦 A life-size replica of Panda Mei is touring Canada and we can’t wait for you to see it.

A life-size replica of Panda Mei is touring Canada.

If you’re in Canada here are some of the cities that will have the large Panda Mei. It’s currently unclear exactly where in these large cities the panda will be. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney Canada for more details.

Turning Red is based in Toronto’s Chinatown and is coming to Disney+ on March 11th.

The film stars Canadian stars like Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.