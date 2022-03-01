fbpx
Disney’s Turning Red Panda Mei is touring Canada

Some of the cities include Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and more

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 1, 20228:15 PM EST
Walt Disney Studios Canada has announced a new Canadian tour for the company’s upcoming movie Turning Red. A life-size replica of Panda Mei is touring Canada.

If you’re in Canada here are some of the cities that will have the large Panda Mei. It’s currently unclear exactly where in these large cities the panda will be. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney Canada for more details.

Turning Red is based in Toronto’s Chinatown and is coming to Disney+ on March 11th.

The film stars Canadian stars like Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

