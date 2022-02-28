Elon Musk deploys Starlink to keep Ukraine connected to the internet [Update]

Update 02/28/2022 04:25pm ET: Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed in a Tweet earlier today that Ukraine has received several Starlink terminals.

You are most welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2022

The original story continues below.

Amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, reports coming out of the on-defence country suggest that constant attacks have caused internet outages in some parts of the nation, disabling the country from staying connected with the rest of the world.

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov requested SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to provide Ukrainians access to Starlink’s internet connection.

Later the same day, Musk replied to Fedorov’s appeal, stating “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

It’s worth noting that Starlink satellites don’t just magically beam internet to your phone or computers. Users need to have a receiving dish along with a Starlink router to access the internet.

In a follow-up tweet, Fedorov clarified that Starlink terminals (dish) are currently on their way to Ukraine, and thanked Musk for the aid and for supporting the distraught nation. In addition, the country’s official Twitter account also thanked the billionaire for the support.

Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk, thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/xHDYHunhsW — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

In other Starlink-related news, CEO Musk recently announced a new Starlink high-performance antenna and Premium package with speeds ranging between 150-500 Mbps.

Starlink high performance antenna https://t.co/83kIQSNV3l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2022

Source: @FedorovMykhailo