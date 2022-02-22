Google to fix Pixel 6/6 Pro Wi-Fi connection issue with March security update

Following the February security update, some Pixel users reported having trouble enabling Wi-Fi on their Pixel 6/6 Pro devices. In a reply to one of the complaint posts on Google’s community forum, Google community manager Cami V said that the company has identified the bug and it currently only impacts a very small number of devices, as first reported by 9to5Google.

Additionally, Google has developed a software fix for the issue, and it will be released in the next security update, scheduled for March.

“Hey Matt. Thanks so much for reporting this issue, we’re sorry that you’re experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March.

If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you,” reads the support team’s reply.

For those using the Pixel 6/6 Pro as their daily driver, it can be difficult to enjoy the flagship experience when you have to constantly toggle the Wi-Fi on and off just to get a stable connection. To temporarily fix the issue while you’re waiting for the March update, you can install the Android 12L Beta 3, which seems to have fixed the issue for some users on Reddit.

Via: 9to5Google