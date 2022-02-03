Rogers to increase roaming costs to $12/day for U.S., $15 for international in March

Rogers plans to increase the cost of its ‘Roam Like Home‘ travel package again in March 2022.

According to a notice on Rogers’ website spotted by a MobileSyrup reader, the Toronto-based national carrier will increase the cost of both its U.S. Roam Like Home and International Roam Like Home packages by $2 and $1, respectively.

Currently, U.S. roaming costs $10 per day for a maximum of 15 days per billing cycle, or $150 maximum per bill. That means if you were to travel to the U.S. for, say, 17 days, you’d pay roaming for the first 15 days and not be charged for roaming on the 16th and 17th days. Alternatively, you can choose to use your phone only on certain days and only be charged for those days of use.

With the upcoming price change effective March 1st, U.S. Roam Like Home will cost $12/day for a maximum of 20 days (or $240 total). While the price increase itself isn’t huge, coupled with the extra days’ customers can be charged, it makes Roam Like Home a far more expensive option.

Similarly, Rogers’ International Roam Like Home costs $14/day for up to 15 days per billing cycle ($210 total). Starting March 1st, it’ll cost $15/day for up to 20 days per billing cycle. ($300 total).

As before, Roam Like Home lets customers use the data, minutes, and texts included in their Rogers plan while travelling in other countries. If you’re someone who travels to the U.S. often (although with the pandemic, this likely doesn’t apply to most), Rogers also offers a Canada+U.S. option for $20/mo on top of any of its ‘Infinite’ plans — the lowest being $80/mo, so with the add-on, $100/mo total. This feature can be applied when selecting a plan and, according to a Rogers FAQ page, grants customers access to calls, texts, and data while in the U.S. without additional roaming fees.

At the time of writing, Telus charged $11/day for U.S. roaming with a cap of $120 per billing cycle and $14/day for international roaming with a cap of $180 per billing cycle. Telus also currently offers a special roaming deal that only charges customers $60 for 30 consecutive days of U.S. roaming (the offer ends March 31st).

Bell charges $10/day for U.S. roaming and $14/day for international roaming, both up to a maximum of 20 days ($200 total and $280 total respectively).

You can learn more about Rogers’ Roam Like Home package here.