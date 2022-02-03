Bell added 109,726 mobile phone net subscribers in Q4 2021

BCE released its Q4 2021 earnings on February 3rd, adding 109,726 total net new postpaid and prepaid mobile phone subscribers. That’s up 77.8 percent from 61,716 added in Q4 2020.

For all of 2021, Bell reported total postpaid and prepaid mobile phone net additions were up 54.6% to 294,842.

Further, for Q4 2021, Bell said postpaid new subscriber activations accounted for 109,527, while prepaid only accounted for 199 additions.

Mobile postpaid churn — the rate at which customers stop subscribing to Bell — increased to 1.08 percent for Q4, which the carrier noted was “consistent” with an overall pick-up in market activity compared to last year. For all of 2021, churn was “essentially stable” at 0.93 percent compared to 0.92 percent in 2020.

At the end of 2021, Bell’s mobile phone base totalled 9,459,185, up 3.2 percent over 2020. That breaks down into 8,630,045 postpaid and 829,140 prepaid customers.

Bell reported a 3.3 percent increase to blended average revenue per user (ARPU), bringing it to $58.61 in Q4 2021. ARPU for full-year 2021 was $57.66. It’s also worth noting that as of Q4 2021, Bell will no longer report mobile phone blended average billing per user (ABPU) and switched to ARPU to “align with industry peers.”

Finally, BCE reported total operating revenue in Q4 was about $6.21 billion, up 1.8 percent over Q4 2020. For full-year 2021, BCE reported operating revenue of $23.45 billion. Wireless operating revenue was $2.48 billion in Q4 2021, and $8.99 billion for all of 2021.

You can find BCE’s full earnings page here, or check out the company’s Q3 2021 earnings here.