Get up to $236 in trade-in credit towards Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

If you were thinking about buying Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) but weren’t thrilled by the admittedly lacklustre carrier offers, maybe Samsung’s own deal will work instead.

As spotted by users over at RedFlagDeals, Samsung is currently offering up to $236 in trade-in credit when you buy the S21 FE. Additionally, customers will get two cases with the purchase — one ‘Navy’ case and one ‘White’ case. Both cases have a regular price of $59.99. The case portion of the offer is only available until February 7th, 2022.

The trade-in deal, as well as a second AirMiles offer, on the other hand, are both available until March 9th. Samsung’s website notes that the $236 trade-in value is “based on trading in a Galaxy S9+ 64GB,” so the actual value you get may differ. Judging by the fine print, however, it seems Samsung applies an extra $150 promotional credit to the trade-in value:

“Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

(i) purchase eligible Galaxy S21 FE 5G device between January 11th, 2022 and March 9th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”) by March 9th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill.”

Assuming you get the advertised $236 trade-in credit, the Samsung S21 FE price will go from $949.99 to $713.99. Combined with the two free cases, that’s some pretty solid savings overall.

Finally, the Air Miles offer will net customers 200 Air Miles Bonus Miles with purchases of an S21 FE and an extra 100 Air Miles Bonus Miles when they purchase Samsung Care+ on a new S21 FE. Of the listed deals, that’s probably the least exciting unless you plan on getting Care+ and happen to be an Air Miles collector too.

You can check out the Galaxy S21 FE offers on Samsung Canada’s website here.

