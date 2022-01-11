Samsung Galaxy S21 FE now available at several Canadian carriers

Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) earlier this month and now the phone is available at some Canadian carriers. We’ve compiled a list of carriers offering the phone and some details about pricing, which you can view below.

Before we get into it, it’s important to mention that the base model S21 FE costs $949.99 outright in Canada — it’s worth keeping that number in mind when comparing to carrier prices, which are often inflated by comparison. It’s also worth doing the math and comparing the various price options because some are better than others.

Koodo

Tab Plus: $158 down, $33/mo Tab charge ($950 total over two years)

Tab Mid: $590 down, $15/mo Tab charge ($950 total over two years)

Tab Basic: $710 down, $10/mo Tab charge ($950 total over two years)

Outright price: $1,175

It’s worth noting that all of Koodo’s Tab options include a $225 “Tab Bonus,” which just so happens to be the difference between Koodo’s $1,175 outright price and Samsung’s $950 actual price for the S21 FE. Koodo plans start at $50/mo, or $25/mo if you choose Tab Basic.

Telus

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has the Galaxy S21 FE available with its ‘Bring-It-Back’ program. Bring-It-Back reduces the monthly financing cost if customers agree to return the phone to Telus or pay back the Bring-It-Back amount ($240 for the S21 FE) after 24 months.

Bring-It-Back: $0 down, $25/mo financing ($600 total over two years plus $240 Bring-It-Back amount if customers choose to keep the phone)

Regular: $0 down, $39.58/mo financing ($949.92 total over two years)

Outright: $1,175

Both the Bring-It-Back and Regular options include a $225 “Easy Payment Bonus Discount,” which just so happens to be the difference between Telus’ $1,175 outright price and Samsung’s $950 actual price for the S21 FE. Telus’ plans start at $80/mo.

Rogers

Rogers also has the Galaxy S21 FE available for $0 down and $25/mo financing with the company’s ‘Upfront Edge’ program (its take on a device return option). Rogers has slightly different math than Telus, however:

Upfront Edge: $0 down, $25/mo financing (regular $34.30/mo financing, includes $350 Upfront Edge amount and $9.30/mo promotional credit) – 24 month total is $600, plus $350 if you want to keep the phone.

Regular: $0 down, $39.58/mo financing (regular $48.88/mo financing) – 24 month total is $949.92

Outright: $1,173

It’s worth noting the usual $48.88/mo price works out to $1,173.12 total over two years, matching Rogers’ outright price of $1,173. In other words, you’d be better off taking the “discounted” financing price because you’d end up paying the same over two years as you would buying the phone outright from Samsung directly. Rogers’ plans start at $80/mo.

Fido

$150 down, $33.34/mo financing (regular $42.63) – $950.16 total over two years ($1,173.12 with the regular price)

Outright: $1,173

Rogers flanker brand Fido also includes a $9.29/mo promotional credit to the financing cost of the S21 FE, bringing the total cost down to $950.16 instead of the more expensive $1,173.12. Again, best to make a purchase with this discount added, otherwise you end up paying more than you would getting the phone outright from Samsung.

Fido plans start at $50/mo for the S21 FE.

Bell

Regular: $0 down, $39.58/mo financing (regular $48.92/mo)

Outright: $1,174

Bell, surprisingly, did not list any device return pricing for the Galaxy S21 FE. As for the ‘Regular’ pricing, the carrier included a “discount” that reduced the price to match Samsung’s outright price. With the $39.58/mo cost, customers will pay $949.92 over 24 months, which bell advertises as savings of $224.08 compared to buying the device outright.

However, unlike the other carriers, Bell’s website includes a slider that lets customers reduce the monthly financing fee by increasing the upfront cost. For example, adding a $360 down payment drops the monthly financing cost to $24.58/mo.

Bell’s plans start at $80/mo.

Virgin Plus

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus offers nearly identical pricing on the S21 FE to what Fido has:

Regular: $150 down, $33.34/mo financing ($950.16 over two years)

Outright: $1,174

Similar to Bell, Virgin has an option for customers to add a down payment of up to $720 for the phone, reducing the monthly financing cost accordingly.

Virgin’s plans start at $52/mo for the S21 FE.

Freedom Mobile

Shaw-owned Freedom mobile has the Galaxy S21 FE available through its MyTab program and with a ‘TradeUp’ credit, which reduces the monthly cost of the phone if customers agree to return the phone to Freedom or pay back the TradeUp credit after two years.

MyTab: $0 down, $35/mo Tab on a $60/mo phone plan ($840 over two years)

MyTab with TradeUp: $0 down, $20/mo Tab on a $60/mo phone plan ($480 over two years plus $360 TradeUp credit if you keep the phone)

Outright: $1,128

Shaw Mobile

Shaw Mobile also has the Galaxy S21 FE available for the following prices:

$0 down, $47/mo MyTab price on a $25/mo Unlimited plan ($1,128 over two years)

Outright: $1,228

It’s worth noting that phone and plan pricing at Shaw Mobile depends on which level of Shaw home internet you subscribe to. For example, the same plan as mentioned up top for customers that don’t have Shaw internet would cost $85/mo and the phone $38/mo.

Vidéotron

Vidéotron also has the S21 FE available with either regular monthly payments or the ‘Take-back’ program, which offers a monthly discount if customers return the phone after 24 months:

Regular: $0 down, $39.50/mo ($948 over two years)

Take-back: $0 down, $25.75/mo ($618 over two years plus $330 Take-back credit if you want to keep the phone)

Eastlink

easyTab: $0 down, $40/mo for 24 months ($960 over two years)

Outright: $960

SaskTel

Plus Pricing (save on device): $0 down, $20.83/mo with two-year Voice & Data plan ($499.92 over two years)

Plus Pricing (save on plan): $0 down, $39.58/mo with two-year Voice & Data plan ($949.92)

Two-year Voice & Data term: $499.99 upfront

Outright: $949.99

SaskTel’s primary option for buying a phone is ‘Plus Pricing,’ which lets customers get a phone for $0 upfront with any eligible two-year Voice & Data plan. However, the carrier offers Plus Pricing in two flavours — one with a discounted phone price and one with a $20/mo discount on your plan. If you’re going with SaskTel, it’s worth taking the time to figure out whether you benefit more from the flat $20/mo plan discount or the reduced phone price.

