Donations from SaskTel employees leads to support for community non-profits, charitable organizations

In a wave of bad news accounting for uncertainty and an increase in COVID-19 case numbers is a ray of hope courtesy of generous SaskTel employees.

The Saskatchewan-based telecom company has an internal program called TelCare. It allows employees to voluntarily donate funds through their paycheck. The company matches each donation by 50 percent, and the money goes towards a number of different organizations across the province.

A total of $209,000 was raised in 2021. The program had 648 enrolled employees, raising a total of $140,000. With the company’s 50 percent match, a total of $209,000 was raised and went towards 47 organizations.

The funds will support breakfast programs in schools, a program that gives teddy bears to sick children in Saskatchewan hospitals, and a number of other community-based organizations.

“SaskTel employees really are the driving force behind TelCare” Doug Burnett, SaskTel president and CEO, said in a statement. “What makes me proud to work for a company like SaskTel is that the corporation and its employees have always embraced giving back to the communities where we live and work and I’m glad to say the same for 2021.”

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel