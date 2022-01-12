Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25

Kirby will set out on his next adventure on March 25th, when Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases.

Alongside the release date, Nintendo has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming title.

Like other Kirby games, you’ll be able to copy enemy abilities as you travel across an unknown world. The game also features couch co-op that lets a second player take control as Bandana Waddle Dee.

The game is available on Nintendo Switch for $79.99.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series, and for that, you can download a new wallpaper.

Source: Nintendo