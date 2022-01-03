Apple’s iPhone 14 reportedly to feature hole-punch camera, ditch notch

Even though the iPhone 14 is several months away from release, rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphone are already starting to appear.

According to ‘Power On,’ a weekly newsletter created by Bloomberg’s often reliable Mark Gurman, Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will feature several significant changes.

First off, the smartphone will reportedly ditch the notch for a front-facing hole-punch camera similar to what Samsung has offered in its ‘S’ series smartphones for several years. Gurman’s report also mentions that 5G is likely coming to the next-generation version of the iPhone SE.

Alongside the iPhone 14, Bloomberg also confirmed that a new Apple Watch SE and a rugged version of the Apple Watch are on the way, corroborating previous reports regarding both devices. As expected, an Apple Watch Series 8 is also currently in the works.

In the same report, Gurman also mentions Apple’s often-rumoured mixed-reality headset, iOS 16, macOS 13 and a significantly redesigned MacBook Air powered by the tech giant’s in-development M2 chip.

Source: Bloomberg Via: More