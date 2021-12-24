Disney+ won’t be available to Canadian Tesla users anytime soon

Tesla users in Canada won’t be able to access Disney+ any time soon.

The news was confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A recent tweet revealed Disney only allowed its streaming service to be available to the car giant’s American customers.

Disney restricted us to US only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2021

It was introduced in the U.S. earlier this year and Canadians, along with their European counterparts, have been inquiring about the service ever since.

Disney+ also won’t be available to European Tesla users either.