Disney+ won’t be available to Canadian Tesla users anytime soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the news on Twitter

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Dec 24, 20214:07 PM EST
Tesla users in Canada won’t be able to access Disney+ any time soon.

The news was confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A recent tweet revealed Disney only allowed its streaming service to be available to the car giant’s American customers.

It was introduced in the U.S. earlier this year and Canadians, along with their European counterparts, have been inquiring about the service ever since.

Disney+ also won’t be available to European Tesla users either.

 

