Vidéotron offers further discounts on phones using their 24-month plans

Vidéotron is offering additional savings on phones through its post-holiday sales.
The company last released its list of discounts two weeks ago, and while some phones are priced the same, others have been further discounted.
A few notable discounts on phones available on 24-month plans:
- iPhone 13 – $24.75/mo. This was previously listed as $29.85/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – $63.25/mo. The previous sale price was $69.75/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – $19.25/mo. This was previously listed as $30/mo.
The company is also offering a welcome credit. Customers can receive $75 on a regular 24-month plan (the minimum cost is $40/mo). Customers can alternatively receive $150 if they sign up for the 24-month all-inclusive plan (with a minimum cost of $65/mo).
Source: Vidéotron