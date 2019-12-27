PREVIOUS|
News

Tesla cars to get access to Disney+ soon, says Musk

Stardew Valley is playable in a Tesla now too

Dec 27, 2019

2:21 PM EST

0 comments

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla owners would be able to stream movies and shows via Disney+ soon.

Tesla owners can already stream video content from Netflix, YouTube and Twitch, so the popularity of Disney+ makes it the next logical choice for the automaker. Tesla owners can stream video from these services while they’re parked. The primary use case of in-car streaming is to help pass the time while charging.

Musk took to Twitter on December 26th to answer Tesla owner and enthusiast questions. He also mentioned having the car stream video when sentry mode activates the car’s security cameras.

He also told users that his favourite Netflix show of the year was Black Mirror.

Other recent Tesla updates include an option to enable the dashcam when you honk the horn and the popular farming simulator Stardew Valley.

Source: Elon Musk, Tech Crunch 

Related Articles

News

Dec 23, 2019

12:13 PM EST

New Tesla update adds text message reading and new voice commands

News

Dec 23, 2019

3:28 PM EST

Tesla’s Trans-Canada Highway Supercharger route is now live

Resources

Dec 21, 2019

6:06 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [December 16 — 22]

News

Dec 22, 2019

10:50 AM EST

Tesla code hints towards Model 3 with 100kWh battery, Ludicrous Mode

Comments