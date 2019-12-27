Tesla cars to get access to Disney+ soon, says Musk

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla owners would be able to stream movies and shows via Disney+ soon.
Tesla owners can already stream video content from Netflix, YouTube and Twitch, so the popularity of Disney+ makes it the next logical choice for the automaker. Tesla owners can stream video from these services while they’re parked. The primary use case of in-car streaming is to help pass the time while charging.
Coming soon
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2019
Musk took to Twitter on December 26th to answer Tesla owner and enthusiast questions. He also mentioned having the car stream video when sentry mode activates the car’s security cameras.
He also told users that his favourite Netflix show of the year was Black Mirror.
Other recent Tesla updates include an option to enable the dashcam when you honk the horn and the popular farming simulator Stardew Valley.
Source: Elon Musk, Tech Crunch
Comments