Best Buy just added 66 new products to its official Boxing Day sale

Best Buy’s official Boxing Day sale launched at 12:01 PST this morning, but we just received word that 66 new products, including the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones (which are now $130 off), were added moments ago. Check out the deals below for the full scope of the massive event:

Smart TVs

Pioneer 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $70)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $400)

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $400)

LG 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $699.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $400)

LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $2,399.99 (save $400)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $300)

Sony X80J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (save $500)

Sony X80J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $749.99 (save $150)

Sony X85J 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $849.99 (save $250)

Sony X85J 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $749.99 (save $200)

Sony X91J 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,999.99 (save $1,000)

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $3,299.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,199.99 (save $600)

Sony BRAVIA XR X95J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $2,299.99 (save $200)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV Smart TV for $679.99 (save $20)

LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV $849.99 (save $100)

Home Theatre Audio and Accessories

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $399.99 (save $50)

JBL Bar 820-W 9.1 Ch Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar w/ Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer and Surround Speakers for $1,249.99 (save $250)

Onkyo TX-RZ840 9.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $1,299.99 (save $600)

Onkyo TX-NR696 7.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $799.99 (save $300)

Polk Audio True Surround III 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $649.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-A650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-Q900A 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $999.99 (save $700)

Sony 4K UHD Blu-ray Player for $199.99 (save $100)

LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199.99 (save $100)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)

LG SP8YA 440-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Bar Deep Bass 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $150)

Elgato Stream Deck MK2 for $179.99 (save $20)

Sony 3D 4K UHD Wi-Fi Blu-ray Player for $249.99 (save $150)

Wireless headphones and speakers

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $269.99 (save $130)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $40)

Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $70)

Klipsch The Three Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Google Assistant for $299.99 (save $100)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $139.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $150)

Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $20)

JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $49.99 (save $40)

House of Marley Get Together Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (save $90)

JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $70)

Laptops and tablets

ASUS Flip C234 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $199.99 (save $210)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6″ Laptop for $599.99 (save $150)

Lenovo Tab M8 8″ 16GB Android 9 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor for $89.99 (save $60)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.3″ 32GB Tablet for $179.99 (save $50)

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard for iPad 10.2″ for $179.99 (save $20)

Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 11″ for $119.99 (save $30)

Games and Gaming Accessories

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $54.99 (save $25)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch) for $34.99 (save $15)

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) for $79.99 (save $20)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) for $19.99 (save $20)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) for $19.99 (save $20)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (PS4) for $14.99 (save $5)

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition (Xbox One) for $14.99 (save $5)

SanDisk 128GB 100MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 (save $25)

Xbox Wireless Controller for $59.99 (save $15)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Backlit Mechanical Linear Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $48)

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 (save $40)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery for $124.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap for $54.99 (save $15)

Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case for $54.99 (save $15)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch for $39.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $199.99 (save $50)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $10)

HyperX Cloud II Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $84.99 (save $24)

Razer Kraken X for Console Gaming Headset for PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch for $39.99 (save $30)

Razer Cynosa Chroma V2 Backlit Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (save $20)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone for $49.99 (save $10)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset with Microphone & USB Sound Card for $99.99 (save $40)

PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One for $77.99 (save $42)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $20)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (save $25)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $1,899.99 (save $100)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock for $99.99 (save $66)

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $89.99 (save $20)

Seagate 4TB 2.5-inch Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 for $129.99 (save $10)

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $79.99 (save $50)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 (save $90)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 (save $56)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for $99.99 (save $30)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (save $33)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 (save $40)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair for $399.99 (save $250)

Gaming PCs and Monitors

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC for $2,499.99 (save $160)

Dell 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC for $1,799.99 (save $200)

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC for @2,999.99 (save $300)

Acer 27-inch FHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $120)

Samsung 28-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 1ms GTG TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $130)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,569.99 (save $130)

ASUS TUF 27-inch QHD 170Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $369.99 (save $100)

LG UltraGear 27-inch FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $349.99 (save $150)

ASUS TUF 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (save $20)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $20)

LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $60)

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 (save $140)

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD 60Hz 4ms GTG VA HDR LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $150)

Asus 27-inch FHD 280Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $389.99 (save $60)

HyperX QuadCast Gaming USB Microphone for $129.99 (save $30)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $30)

ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $329.99 (save $70)

LG UltraGear 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $150)

Samsung 27-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

Samsung 27-inch FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $219.99 (save $80)

SkyTech Chronos Gaming PC for $2,349.99 (save $250)

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $1,649.99 (save $350)

Samsung 49-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $1,999.99 (save $500)

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $699.99 (save $150)

Dell 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $449.99 (save $350)

ASUS 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $50)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC for $1,849.99 (save $150)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,449.99 (save $50)

Acer 31.50-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $269.99 (save $130)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $20)

Smartphone accessories

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Qi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock for Apple Devices for $99.99 (save $30)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 12/12 Pro/11/XR for $29.99 (save $5)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro for $29.99 (save $10)

InvisibleShield by Zagg Glass Elite+ Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max for $29.99 (save $10)

Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $119.99 (save $40)

OtterBox Defender Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max/12 Pro Max for $69.99 (save $10)

Desktops and computer accessories

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop PC – Snow White for $999.99 (save $200)

HP Pavilion Desktop PC – Natural Silver for $699.99 (save $200)

ASUS Zen 23.8-inch All-in-One PC for $999.99 (save $100)

ASUS Vivo AiO 24-inch All-in-One PC for $599.99 (save $30)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam for $89.99 (save $40)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse for $39.99 (save $30)

Samsung 24-inch 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $199.99 (save $50)

Logitech MK540 Wireless Optical Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $49.99 (save $30)

Acer TC Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)

Acer 27-inch 1440p WQHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor $299.99 (save $50)

Acer Aspire C 24-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC – Silver for $1,099.99 (save $200)

Dell 27-inch 4K Ultra HD 60Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Monitor for $499.99 (save $290)

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 (PC/Mac) for $119.99 (save $50)

Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply for $144.99 (save $35)

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive for $199.99 (save $90)

Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive for $124.99 (save $35)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive for $149.99 (save $65)

Logitech Z623 2.1 Channel Computer Speaker System for $129.99 (save $65)

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer for $119.99 (save $40)

Logitech Wireless Wave Laser Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $59.99 (save $20)

ASUS Eyecare 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor for $179.99 (save $20)

ASUS ROG Strix G10CE Gaming PC for $1,349.99 (save $150)

External hard drives and memory

Seagate Xbox Certified 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive with Green LED Bar for $89.99 (save $10)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card for $54.99 (save $95)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $119.99 (save $35)

WD Easystore 16TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $349.99 (save $150)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $249.99 (save $100)

Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive for $129.99 (save $25)

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB 100 MB/s microSDXC Memory Card for $49.99 (save $80)

Smart Home

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack for $199.99 (save $80

TP-Link Wireless AC1750 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $59.99 (save $10)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $159.99 (save $70)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $299.99 (save $20)

D-Link AC2000 Mesh Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $69.99 (save $30)

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 (save $100)

iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (save $70)

Eero Pro 6 AX4200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $559.99 (save $240)

Netgear Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $999.99 (save $200)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System for $649.99 (save $150)

Fitness gear

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable 5lb-52.5lb Dumbbells for $399.99 (save $100)

Schwinn IC4 Spin Bike for $999.99 (save $250)

Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device for $199.99 (save $70)

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $349.97 (save $150.02)

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device for $419.97 (save $180.02)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30P MAX Electric Scooter for $999.99 (save $200)

Beurer Percussion Massage Device for $199.99 (save $50)

NordicTrack RW600 Rowing Machine for $1,099.99 (save $400)

NordicTrack RW900 Magnetic Rowing Machine for $1,999.99 (save $650)

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Folding Treadmill for $2,699.99 (save $300)

iComfort 6-Mode Massage Chair for $2,999.99 (save $2,500)

Insignia Faux Leather Power Recliner Massage Chair for $1,499.99 (save $1,200)

Kitchen gadgets

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine for $219.99 (save $100)

Cuisinart Precision Master Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $189.99 (save $210)

SodaStream Fizzi Soda Machine for $69.99 (save $50)

LG 1.5 Cu. Ft. Microwave with Smart Inverter for $189.99 (save $10)

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill for $199.99 (save $40)

Ninja Specialty Multi-Use Coffee Maker with Milk Frother for $179.99 (save $110)

Philips Twin TurboStar XXL Digital Air Fryer for $299.99 (save $50)

Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven for $179.99 (save $50)

Breville Grind Control 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $299.99 (save $20)

Panasonic Genius 4-in-1 1.2 Cu. Ft. Microwave w/ Air Fryer for $469.99 (save $180)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Countertop Blender for $399.99 (save $400)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine for $449.99 (save $100)

Image credit: Best Buy

